Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits, Analysis. Brains In Position

Big Brain Academy: The new installment in the Big Brain series is fun and entertaining, with well thought-out tests to tackle all kinds of math skills. Nintendo has been betting on the integration of different educational aspects in its philosophy of video game creation for more than fifteen years. Nintendo DS is surely the cradle of all these bets, led by the eternal Satoru Iwata and materialized in such famous works as Brain Training, Art Academy, Big Brain Academy or the most recent Video Game Studio, one of the great surprises of 2021 in Nintendo Switch.

Now, when there are just a few weeks until Christmas and it’s time to choose what to give to play with the family during these holidays, the Japanese firm offers us Big Brain Academy: Battle of wits, the new installment of a sub-series less focused on adults, as well They built the titles of Dr. Kawashima, but in opening the doors to all members of the household making use of all kinds of basic mathematical competencies of the teaching protocols of Primary Education.

Fun and learning is possible: face to face with your brain

And the truth is that the result is very good, recommended and, above all, useful. Because its recreational aspect, as it well shares with releases such as Mario Party Superstars or 1-2-Switch, has not prevented the game that is now the protagonist from being equally valid in its disseminating component, not so much of specific knowledge as of acquired skills and abilities. It is a pity that it is so short (it has only 20 activities) and that we have already seen some of its tests in previous installments, because in case of having had more content, we would surely be facing an excellent title within this gender.

It is as important to know how to count and memorize with increasing agility (Brain Training) as it is to develop the capacity for analysis, two-dimensional and three-dimensional perception or other psychotechnical aspects aimed at mental acuity. It is very difficult to find the balance between simplicity and complexity in this type of video game, so we are happy that an honest bet like this – it comes at a reduced price – has turned out so well. Let’s get to know Big Brain Academy: Battle of Ingenuity for Nintendo Switch in depth.

The playful, colorful and collegiate tone of the game enters through the eyes. It is designed so that its interface is understood by a person of 10 years, 35 or 70 years. There is no loss: we have come to move the skeleton … of our brain. In search of cerebral vigor. Going out on Nintendo Switch gives you, as a basic point, an advantage that the Nintendo DS or Wii deliveries did not have, where this school of brains was born: if you have the standard model of the console or Nintendo Switch OLED, you have two basic controllers; ergo two people can play at the same time.

And if you’re alone, want to base the experience on your own, or have a Nintendo Switch Lite, the development team has understood that a lot of people will want to play in handheld mode, so touchscreen integration is almost complete. Once we have created our avatar, we move on to action.