Given the massive rebuilding work that Eric Ten Hag has done as the new boss of Manchester United, it should have taken a long time.

As former interim manager Ralph Rangnik noted, it will take several transfer windows to plug all the holes in the team, while improving the quality on the field.

At the moment, five regular players have arrived at Old Trafford with one contract on loan. The Dutchman gave priority to improving the defense and midfield after a terrible show last season.

RB search United

However, the right-back position is still a concern and the club needs to resolve this issue as soon as possible. Currently, United seem to have only one option.

Diogo Dalot became the undisputed No. 1 pick and played in all but one of the games where he was disqualified due to accumulation of yellow cards.

Ten Hag referred to his workload and mentioned that the young Portuguese full-back is currently overloaded and needs support.

Left-back Tyrell Malasia became an auxiliary right-back in case of emergencies, and Ole Gunnar Sulscher’s favorite Aaron Van Bissaka remained on the periphery.

🗞 A summer move to #mufc for Jeremie Frimpong is becoming more and more apparent, he now knows United are interested and is also open to a change. [@SkySportDE] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) November 29, 2022

He managed to play only four minutes all season, and the Dutch coach does not rate him at all because of his inability to influence the team’s attack and his clumsy handling of the ball in his legs.

Many names have been discussed as possible replacements, and Jeremy Frimpong’s name is now widely accepted.

The Bayer Leverkusen star has become a revelation after his move to the Bundesliga from Scottish champion Celtic. Apart from his solid defensive ethic, his attacking abilities have really grown by leaps and bounds.

Real Madrid and United will fight for the signature of Frimpong

This season, the 21-year-old has scored five goals and made three assists in 21 games in all competitions, which naturally caused a lot of speculation around his future.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that the Red Devils are carefully studying the product of the former City academy with the aim of submitting an application soon.

But United could lose the race to Champions League holders Real Madrid. According to a recent report by Defensa Central, “creamy” is currently leading the race for Frimpong.

Their current mainstay in this position, Dani Carvajal, is now 30 years old, and the Madrid giants are considering switching to Frimpong as a long-term replacement.

The fullback is currently with the Netherlands national team in Qatar, but has not played a minute yet. But its impressive form means that a transition in the summer of 2023 is highly likely.