Eric ten Hag has taken root at Manchester United like a fish in water, and he is on the way to achieving all the goals he set for himself in his first season.

It all started with the summer transfer window, when he skillfully plugged holes in the squad, while improving its quality.

One position that, according to the Dutchman, needs sorting is the goalkeeper. David de Gea has improved a lot since his first horror films.

ETH Wants a Quality Goalkeeper

But long-term concerns remain because of his weakness with the ball in his legs and his unwillingness to break away from his line.

It is reported that United is ready to offer the Spaniard a contract extension, but is also looking for a replacement.

Many names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford, including Atletico Madrid stopper Jan Oblak, Porto’s Diogo Costa and Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlahodimos.

❗️Excl. News #Sommer: Verbal agreement with Bayern about a transfer in winter! He ONLY wants to join Bayern. Salihamidzic wants him because Monaco won’t release Nübel. He can sign a contract until 2025 confirmed. Duration via @Blick_Sport first. Next steps follow. @SkySportDE 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/uMMPPgxulv — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 4, 2023

Yann Sommer was another name that, according to previous reports, was open to moving in the summer. He would also be a cheap acquisition because of his contract situation.

But, as reported by Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, the goalkeeper of Borussia Monchengladbach verbally agreed to join Bayern Munich.

“An oral agreement with Bayern about a transfer in winter! He ONLY wants to join Bayern. Salihamidzic wants him because Monaco won’t let Nübel go. He can sign a contract until 2025,” the journalist wrote on Twitter.

According to the Kicker, Bayern have not yet decided on the length of Sommer’s stay. It could be a one-month loan or a long-term deal, but a lot depends on whether Manuel Neuer returns from injury.

Sommer to Bavaria

“His contract with Monchengladbach is for six months, so the summer will be available. It will also be necessary to clarify whether he will come only for six months or sign up for a long time.

“Above every decision is the question of Neuer’s return, whose serious broken leg currently does not allow making a prediction based on the kicker’s data,” the report says.

If the Swiss goalkeeper does move to the Bavarian giant for a long time, it will be a serious blow for Ten Hag, since he will lose a relatively cheap but experienced defender.