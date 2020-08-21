Big banking crisis is coming, buy Bitcoin, gold and silver!

American businessperson Robert Kiyosaki, author of the book Rich Dad Poor Dad, which sold 32 million worldwide, warned of a banking crisis and implied that people should buy gold, silver and Bitcoin, saying there was no time to think.

“The big banking crisis is coming fast”

Kiyosaki announced his views on his personal Twitter account with 1.4 million followers today. “Why is Buffet out of banks?” It started with the question and then said “Banks are going bankrupt. The great banking crisis is coming fast. Will the Fed and Treasury take over the banking system? Are the Fed and Treasury giving ‘fake helicopter money’ to people to prevent mass riots? This is not the time to think about them. How much gold, silver and Bitcoin do you have? ” used the expressions.

73-year-old Kiyosaki has been watching Bitcoin closely for a while now and publicly shares his thoughts on the leading cryptocurrency. In the past months, Kiyosaki claimed that the price of Bitcoin would see $ 75,000 in three years. Stating that he has started to invest in Bitcoin himself, Kiyosaki says that he has purchased more than three assets outside the traditional financial system. The famous author lists these assets as gold, silver and Bitcoin.

Kiyosaki predicts that the price of gold will be 3 thousand dollars within a year. The giant American bank Bank of America recently predicted that gold would reach $ 3,000 within 18 months. As for silver, Kiyosaki has set a target of $ 40 in 5 years for the precious metal.

Kiyosaki explains that the only reason it supports Bitcoin is that it is not part of the system.



