Big announcement from Binance for these 11 altcoins: They are listed!

Binance, the world’s largest bitcoin and altcoin exchange by transaction volume, has recently made new announcements. Their announcement includes adding various pairs and altcoins to the platform, as well as adding various payment methods for some coins. Here are the details…

New Announcement from Binance: Adding These Altcoin Pairs

According to the latest announcement of the cryptocurrency exchange, new trading pairs are being added to the exchange. Trading pairs, including fiat currencies such as AUD, BRL and Turkish Lira, will be added to the platform on April 29, 2022 at 14:00 Turkish time. The list of pairs to trade is as follows:

ApeCoin (APE) / BRL

Audius (AUDIO) / AUD

BTC/Binance US Dollar (BUSD)

STEP (GMT) / AUD

MovieBloc (MBL) / Binance USD (BUSD)

The exchange announced that “AUD, BRL and TRY are fiat currencies and do not represent any other digital currency. Risk Warning: Cryptocurrency trading involves high market risk. Please do your trades carefully. We would like to point out that Binance is not responsible for your trading losses,” he concludes.

Various altcoins can be purchased with a credit/debit card.

According to another announcement of the exchange, users will now be able to buy 3 more cryptocurrencies using the cryptocurrency purchase service using a credit or debit card. Users can now buy Aergo (AERGO), Loom Network (LOOM) and Prometeus (PROM) in major fiat currencies using credit/debit cards. The new fiat currencies available for purchase AERGO, LOOM and PROM will be AUD, BRL, EUR, GBP, NZD, RUB, TRY, UAH.

Binance Custody supports USDC, LTC and LINK

Finally, according to the statement of Binance Custody, which has a special unit for institutional investors, the exchange’s additional platform supports the deposit and withdrawal of funds in USD Coin (USDC), Litecoin (LTC) and Chainlink (LINK). According to Somagnews, Binance Custody offers an enterprise-level virtual asset storage platform that is regulated and compliant, safe and reliable.