Big 12 Preseason poll Published – Texas outside the top three – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

The Texas Longhorns may be waiting for Arch Manning in 2023, but he can’t be their savior in 2022—and preseason polls don’t adore them right now.

On Thursday, the Big 12 Conference released its official preseason poll compiled from a pool of voters. Reigning Big 12 champion Baylor took first place with 17 first-place votes and 365 points.

On the heels of the Bears are Oklahoma and Oklahoma State with 354 and 342 points, respectively. The Sooners received 12 first-place votes, and the Cowboys received nine.

Texas took a pretty distant fourth place with 289 points. Only two voters gave them the first place.

The others in the ranking from fifth to tenth: Kansas State, Iowa State, TCU, West Virginia, Texas Institute of Technology and Kansas.

Last year, the Longhorns finished seventh in the Big 12 under head coach Steve Sarkisian. It was their lowest conference total since the Big 12 divisions merged in 2011.

With Baylor and Oklahoma State heading to the Big 12 Championship game, and Oklahoma still being Oklahoma despite the loss of Lincoln Riley, Texas doesn’t seem to have started the hype yet.

Perhaps Sarkisian will be able to achieve big changes in 2022. But he will have to work hard, because Alabama will come to Austin in the second week.

Does Texas deserve to be outside the top three in the Big 12?