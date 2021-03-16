BIFI listed in Innovation Zone by Binance

Crypto Money Exchange Binance announced the Beefy Finance (BIFI) to list on Innovation Zone. After this announcement, the BIFI captured the price and added value to its value. What is the USERS BIFI after the rise? How to use? began looking for an answer to the question. What is BIFI Token in this post? How to use? We compiled the answer to your question for you.

When we browel the development of the BIFI, the boulder has experienced an 181 percent value increase in the monthly basis on the monthly basis. When we look at the daily increase of the boulder, 149 percent of the rash of strength saw a price increase. According to these rates Beefy Finance has broken its own record by reaching the level of $ 3,457 with today. In addition, let’s specify that the BIFI’s market value is $ 261 million daily and $ 41 million.

What is the BIFI? How to use?

Beefy Finance is known as a platform based on Binance Smart Chain and optimizing Yield Farming. From the Beef, users can easily interact with BSC projects and other services. In addition, the BIFI aims to benefit only small investors, but also to benefit from Farming benefits.

On the other hand, there are Farming Vaults on the platform. Therefore, the return rates of assets in vaults are regularly calculated. The entire relevant process is automatically progressing. In this way, the return ratios can be transferred to users by optimizing in a way.

In addition, we to create new strategies between Beefy’s Binance and long-term goals, to ensure that the project is to grow and make Hackathon.

The local kekenı BIFI vote of the platform is used in community-based operations such as decision-making and staking. Finally, let’s beefy 72 thousand to the community, let the founders separate 8 thousand BIFI token and the circulation is 76 thousand.

