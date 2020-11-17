Joe Biden will receive an external national security report to the government, as Trump refuses to give up power and with it the briefings.

President-elect Joe Biden is slated to receive a national security briefing from outside experts on Tuesday as President Trump continues to halt a normal transition process while falsely claiming he won the Nov. 3 election.

While Trump largely stays out of the public eye and tweets complaints about the election, Biden is pushing ahead. On Monday, he urged Congress to immediately pass an economic aid package and warned that the coronavirus pandemic will worsen in the coming months.

The briefing for Joe Biden

Somagnews was informed that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris will receive a national security report on Tuesday, according to their official calendar.

A source close to the transition team told NewsNation that the briefing will be conducted by former US government officials because the General Services Administration has not obtained “verification.”

Joe Biden also warned of “dire consequences” if President Donald Trump and his administration refused to coordinate with his transition team on the coronavirus pandemic and blocked briefings on national security, policy issues and vaccination plans.

“More people can die if we don’t coordinate,” Biden told reporters during a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware.

Meanwhile Donald Trump has started his third week in anger challenging the election results, brooding behind the scenes on the legal challenges of his campaign while rejecting pleas from some advisers to commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

For his part, Biden increased the pressure on Trump to participate in a transition and said at a press conference on the economic impact of the coronavirus that “more people will die if we do not coordinate.”



