Biden to remove Trump’s ABORTION policy

Once again Joe Biden proved to be pro-abortion, eliminating Trump’s strict policy on the issue.

President Joe Biden will sign two executive actions this Thursday, January 28, which are designed to expand access to reproductive health care and health insurance through the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid, as well as Somagnews was informed that he will revoke Trump’s abortion policy.

A presidential memorandum will direct the Department of Health and Human Services to open a special enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act through HealthCare.gov, the federally administered health insurance marketplace. The enrollment period will run from February 15 to May 15, giving Americans who have lost their employer health insurance due to the pandemic the opportunity to sign up for coverage.

“For President Biden, this is personal,” read a press release. “As we continue to fight COVID-19, it is even more critical that Americans have meaningful access to affordable care.”

Biden will also direct federal agencies to reexamine current policies that may undermine the Affordable Care Act and the health insurance exchanges created under it. He will also request a review of policies that could make it difficult for Americans to enroll in Medicaid.

His second order aims to “protect and expand access to comprehensive reproductive health care” by repealing the Mexico City Policy, also known as the “global gag rule.” This policy, reinstated and expanded by the Trump administration, prohibits international nongovernmental organizations that provide abortion counseling or referrals from receiving US funding.

Affordable Care Act (ACA)

Joe Biden’s executive actions will undo some of the Trump administration’s efforts to undermine the ACA.

Last November, the Trump administration and several Republican-led states argued in the United States Supreme Court that the program should be struck down, which would have removed popular elements of the law, such as protections for those with pre-existing conditions.

The Supreme Court will hear a case that could decide the legality of employment requirements for Medicaid recipients. The Trump administration granted waivers to allow work requirements for Medicaid in 12 states, though not all have been granted and some have been blocked in lower courts.

Biden is changing course and ordering federal agencies to reconsider those labor requirement rules. He is also asking agencies to review policies that undermined protections for people with pre-existing conditions, including complications related to COVID-19.

The Trump White House also declined to advertise the ACA as an option for the millions of Americans who lost their jobs and health insurance during the pandemic. The administration faced pressure to open HealthCare.gov for anyone to sign up for the Affordable Care Act in response to the coronavirus, but it never did.

Global gag rule and its relationship to abortion

For decades, Democratic and Republican presidents have alternately rescinded or reinstated the global gag rule, and Democrats, like Biden, oppose the policy. Republicans have argued that the rule would reduce the number of abortions.

However, a study published last year suggested that the policy failed to reduce the abortion rate and ultimately had the opposite effect. The study said that the abortion rate increased by about 40% in the countries studied, most likely because the funding ban caused a reduction in access to contraception and a consequent increase in unwanted pregnancies.

Based on actions to be announced Thursday, the president will tell federal agencies to review a Trump-era rule that limited the use of federal Title X funds for family planning and reproductive health services for low-income patients. Under this program, organizations that promote or provide abortions cannot access these federal funds.

The White House said: “Across the country and around the world, people, particularly women, blacks, indigenous and other people of color, LGBTQ + people and people with low incomes, have been denied access to reproductive health care “.