Biden, the oldest presidential candidate in American history

Presidential and congressional elections in the USA will be held on 3 November. Millions of Americans will vote for the president who will rule the country for four years. In the election to be held between the two parties, the Republican candidate is US President Donald Trump, and the Democrats candidate is former Vice President Joe Biden from the Democratic Party. So who is Joe Biden? Is there any chance of winning against Donald Trump?

On the same day, votes will be cast for the entire 435-seat House of Representatives.

Also, voters in 33 of the 100 seats of the Senate will have voted.

There will also be elections for governorship and state council in many states. The last Democratic president in the White House was Barack Obama, who won the election in 2008 and 2012. Despite the large number of candidates in the Democratic Party this year, it was former Vice President Joe Biden who took the lead.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won the Democrats nomination in the 2016 elections.

Despite the large number of candidates in the Democratic Party this year, former Vice President Joe Biden has rivaled Trump.

WHO IS JOE BIDEN?

Trump’s rival, Biden, is the former US vice president of the Democratic Party.

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was born in 1942 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, as the first child of an Irish Catholic family. He moved to Delaware as a child. Although Trump accused Biden of leaving Pennsylvania as a politician, Biden has established close political ties with both administrations.

Joe Biden, who served as a Senate member for six terms, was first elected the 47th Vice President of the United States in 1972.

Biden, who is a candidate for the elections to be held on November 3, emphasizes that the experience of the government has brought him to the forefront, as he has served the public for nearly half a century.

Biden sought ways to formulate recommendations based on the recommendations of health and economic experts in order to attract the attention of voters in the corona virus crisis.

Among his suggestions is that corona virus tests are more accessible and free.

At the same time, Biden criticized Trump’s reactions to the epidemic and said that Trump was also late to react to the virus.

He served as vice president of the Obama administration in the adoption phase of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare in the US. Healthcare is still the top priority for Biden.

This is thought to be due to the family tragedy Biden went through. In 1972, he lost his first wife and a baby daughter in a car accident. In 2015, his son Beau Biden died of brain cancer. In a former television commercial, Biden stated that healthcare is a personal issue for him.

Biden is in favor of introducing a public option in the appropriate care law, although some people in his party, including Senator Bernie Sanders, oppose “health support for all.”

Biden, who spent decades in the Senate, believes in the value of the two-party. As the former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Biden argues that America should play a leading role on the global stage.

If Joe Biden is elected, he will become the oldest president in history when he takes office at the age of 78. Trump, now 73, will be the oldest president ever if he wins these elections.

Obama did not openly support Biden until the first stage of the election race was completed. However, Obama and Biden formed a close relationship during the Obama administration. Biden often underscores their friendship, as well as their joint work on a variety of issues, from healthcare to foreign policy.

Joseph Robinette Biden, after successful statesman experiences as senator and vice president, is now vying to become the oldest president in history. The outcome of the race between Biden and Trump, who appears well ahead of his rival in the polls, is eagerly awaited.



