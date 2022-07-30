Biden Tested Positive for Covid Again and Returns to White House Isolation

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, sending him back into isolation just three days after he was allowed to resume his duties.

On Saturday, at 14:45, Bident tweeted: “Guys, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens to a small minority of people.

I have no symptoms, but I’m going to isolate myself for the safety of everyone around me.

“I’m still at work and will be back on the road soon.”

Biden tested negative for COVID on Tuesday after five days of isolation.

This is a developing story.