Biden tested positive for COVID-19, he returns to isolation

The White House said President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again on Saturday, just over three days after he was allowed to come out of isolation from the coronavirus, in a rare case of “rebound” after treatment with an antiviral drug.

White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote in a letter that Biden “has not had a recurrence of symptoms, and he continues to feel quite well.”

In accordance with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Biden will again go into isolation for at least five days. The agency reports that most cases of relapse remain mild, and severe forms of the disease were not reported during this period.