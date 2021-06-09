Biden revokes US TikTok and WeChat blocks

TikTok: This Wednesday (9), American President Joe Biden signed an executive order revoking the ban on TikTok and WeChat. Both apps were blocked last year during the Trump administration.

However, the current administration will conduct an investigation into the apps’ alleged link with the Chinese government or military bodies. The objective is to analyze whether companies really pose a risk to data privacy and national security.

The request replaces a series of restrictions applied by former US President Donald Trump. In addition to removing TikTok and WeChat from app stores in the United States, the measures prevented companies from operating in the country.

The most extreme effects of these blockades have been avoided by ongoing legal challenges. However, the document signed by Biden immediately revokes all orders from the predecessor leader.

On the other hand, the request does not interrupt the actions of the Foreign Investment Committee in the US. During Trump’s administration, the agency set deadlines for apps like TikTok to disengage from their Chinese owners — in this case, ByteDance.