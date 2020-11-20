Biden pushing economic recovery plan

President-elect Joe Biden is already promoting a new congressional economic stimulus program so that it can take effect before he takes office in January.

That is one of the objectives of the meeting that Biden will hold this Friday with the Democratic leaders in Congress, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and the head of the minority of the party in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, declared today to reporters Jen Psaki from Biden’s Transition Team.

According to the president-elect’s advisor, Biden intends to also talk with other legislators from both parties to pursue this end.

“He is going to tell them that there has to be a stimulus program in the period of the ‘lame duck’ because it is very necessary that people have help in time for the festivities” at the end of the year, said Psaki, referring to the period of government of a president between elections and handover of power to a successor.

In that period, it is assumed that the rulers do not make important decisions, although the case of Trump is atypical, because he has not yet recognized the victory of his rival in the elections and insists on denouncing an “electoral fraud” against him that he has not demonstrated.

Regarding this, Biden’s adviser said that “patience is running out” in Congress, in the intelligence community and in other sectors because of Trump’s refusal to facilitate the transition.

Negotiations between Democrats and Republicans in Congress to achieve a new stimulus package for the economy have been stalled for months, after several projects have failed due to differences over the amount and the programs to be financed.

Last Saturday Trump encouraged Congress to approve one that is “large and focused”, after the president himself announced in early October the interruption of negotiations and assured that he would not support a plan until after the elections.

Last March, Congress approved a first stimulus plan worth $ 2.2 trillion, the largest in US history, but for months the economic sectors have been asking for a new aid package that reinforces the effects of the first. .

Among them the president of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, who believes that more fiscal stimulus is required to overcome the current recession, the “sharpest ever recorded” in the US.

In October, the House of Representatives approved an additional stimulus package of $ 2.2 trillion to address the crisis, but the proposal did not get a vote in the Senate, with a Republican majority, nor did it have the support of Trump. .

The Fed forecasts an economic fall of 3.7% for all of 2020 and that unemployment will end the year at 7.6%, compared to the contraction of 6.5% in real GDP and a 9.3% unemployment that it calculated in the middle of the year.



