Biden moves away from Obama after accusation of “cages”

The last presidential debate finally put the focus – albeit only for a few minutes – on immigration, an issue that centered the electoral campaign four years ago but which has now lost steam, despite the constant attacks by the Trump Administration against an immigration system. already defective.

Moderator Kristen Welker introduced the topic by asking President Donald Trump about the separation of families on the southern border. This same week, the organizations in charge of reuniting minors with their parents said that they have not yet been able to find the parents of 545 children who arrived in the United States in 2017, before the official entry into force of the ‘zero tolerance’.

The president avoided broaching the subject by talking about coyotes and border security. The organization RAICES replied from its Twitter account that it had been its Administration and not the coyotes who had snatched the minors from their parents’ arms.

Biden also addressed the drama of the separation of minors and the difficulties in bringing them back to their families. “They were separated from their parents as a disincentive,” he said. “It’s not that the coyotes brought them, their parents were with them. They were separated from their parents. And it makes us a laughingstock and violates all ideas of who we are as a nation, “he added.

When Welker insisted that she answer her question, Trump redirected the speech to attack the Obama Administration and its vice president, Joe Biden. The president accused them of having created the “cages” for migrant children whose images have traveled the world and have set off the alarms of international organizations and institutions that defend human rights and the rights of minors.

Biden did not respond head-on to the attack of his adversary, but limited himself to launching his star proposal on immigration matters: facilitating the path to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented people estimated to be in the country. The Democrat also put on the table “the misery that faces across the river” those seeking a better life in the United States.

Welker asked Biden why voters should trust him on immigration issues after eight years of Obama policies, widely criticized by sectors that defend the rights of migrants. “Because we were wrong. It took a long time to get it right. I will be president of the United States, not vice president of the United States, “he said in a strange attempt to distance himself from Obama’s policies.

One of the reasons that may help explain Biden’s low popularity among Latino voters is precisely the Obama Administration’s approach to immigration, which earned the former president the nickname “deporter in chief”. In any case, it is necessary to clarify that the surveys show that this is not the issue that most concerns the community.

In the debate, Trump was also able to resurrect his racist rhetoric against immigration by again linking people who cross the border without authorization or who come to seek asylum with “murderers and rapists.” He also alluded to his 400 miles of border wall, although most of it has been reconstruction and he will end his term far from his goal and without getting Mexico to pay for the works.



