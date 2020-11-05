Biden, highest voted presidential candidate in US history

While the vote count continued in the US presidential election, Democrat candidate Joe Biden became the most voted presidential candidate in American history.

While it remains unclear who will be the winner of the presidential election held on November 3, the counting of votes continues in the states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada and Arizona that will determine the fate of the election.

Number of delegates won by candidates

In the presidential elections in the USA, the name that has reached 270 delegates, more than half of the 538 delegates, wins the presidential election.

Results by State in the US Elections

Counting of votes continues in Alaska, which has three elective delegates, which have been won by the Republicans since 1964 and are considered certain to be won by Trump.

More than 1 million votes are being counted in the state of Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral delegates whose election results have not been announced yet.

In the 59th presidential election, which had the highest turnout since 1900, more than 150 million votes were cast according to the initial determinations.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden became the highest-voted presidential candidate in American history with over 71 million votes, improving former president Barack Obama’s record, according to the Associated Press (AP) news agency.

Obama broke a record with 69.4 million votes in the 2008 elections.

US President Donald Trump, who is expected to beat Obama’s record, reached 68.1 million votes.



