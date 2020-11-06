Biden got ahead of Trump in another state

In the vote count of the Presidential elections, which have been going on for about 3 days in the USA, it was learned that Biden was ahead of Donald Trump in another state.

The results of the election held in 50 states in total are still unclear. US President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden are still waiting to reach 270 delegates. The choice depends on the outcome between the states of Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Biden, who was ahead in Arizona and Nevada, took the lead by 917 votes in the state of Georgia, where he was behind. If he gets Georgia, who seems to have hired 270 delegates with Arizona and Nevada, he will increase the number of delegates to 286.

On the other hand, Biden is about to achieve equality in Pennsylvania, where he lagged 500,000 votes.

US President Trump is ahead by only 17,000 votes in Pennsylvania, where there are 20 delegates. 97 percent of the ballot boxes have been opened.



