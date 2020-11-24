Biden Foreign Minister Refuses to Call Iran Terrorist

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, chosen by Joe Biden, refused to label Iran’s Revolutionary Guard a terrorist.

Antony Blinken, chosen by President-elect Joe Biden for secretary of state, opposed designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a foreign terrorist organization out of fear that it will trigger a pushback, a potential sign of the softer stance. expected of a Biden administration to take towards Iran.

As we reported in The Truth News, Joe Biden announced Monday that Blinken, a former deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration, would be his pick for the nation’s top diplomat. It was the Obama administration that entered into the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, which normalized relations with the Iranian regime.

During that administration, Antony Blinken served as undersecretary of state and deputy senior national security adviser to former President Obama, and also served as Biden’s national security adviser.

The Trump administration has taken a tougher line on Tehran, withdrawing from the JCPoA, reimposing sanctions on Iran’s economic and energy sectors, and cracking down on the IRGC, including assassinating General Qassem Soleimani and designating it as a terrorist group in 2019.

In 2017, when the Trump administration was still mulling over the idea, Blinken said he was opposed to designating the IRGC as a terrorist group, noting that the Bush administration had also avoided making such a designation. The Trump administration would make the appointment in 2019.

“If there is a formal designation as a terrorist organization, I think there will be a pushback,” he said on CNN in October 2017. “That is exactly why the Bush administration and the Obama administration, while using other sanctions against members individuals, leaders or the IRGC resisted designating the organization. ”

He was then asked how it differed from the State Department already describing the organization as the main sponsor of terrorism.

“None of us should have any love for the IRGC and the Quds force,” he replied. “They do terrible things all over the world every day. But in Iran, they are considered the armed forces of the regime. And they have the ability, if they want to use it, to create problems. ”

Instead, he suggested using existing sanctions “without publicly putting it in the eye in a way that could really set off reaction and endanger our troops.”

Biden to return to Iran nuclear deal

Joe Biden has vowed to re-enter the Iran nuclear deal. The Guardian reported on Monday that the United Kingdom, France and Germany have met to discuss a joint approach with the incoming administration to reactivate the troubled deal.

Blinken, if confirmed by the Senate, will be at the forefront of such negotiations. It will also play a key role in re-entering other organizations and deals the Trump administration withdrew from the United States, including the Paris climate agreement.



