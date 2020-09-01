Biden Campaign Releases Official Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players will be able to use four official Biden campaign signs

Starting today, September 1, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players will be able to adorn their homes on the island with official Joe Biden signs in the yard as part of the campaign’s broader initiative to organize voters online. this autumn.

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States earlier this year, campaigns like Biden’s have been forced to completely rethink how they organize voters. Instead of in-person rallies, Biden’s team has opted for live-streamed events and fundraisers alongside socially-distanced productions and interviews. The entire Democratic National Convention took place practically earlier this month, and most of the guests streamed through video software like Zoom to deliver speeches.

Campaign in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Biden-Harris campaign released four sign designs for gamers to download, featuring the official Biden-Harris logo, the Team Joe logo, the “Joe” Pride logo, and an image of shaded aviator sunglasses on Red white and blue. Players will be able to access the designs in the game by scanning the design QR codes through the Nintendo Switch Online app.

In-game concerts and events have proven extremely popular with players during the pandemic. Travis Scott held his first Fortnite concert in April, which was attended by more than 10 million players. Other popular artists like Idles and Cherry Glazerr have performed at virtual festivals in games like Minecraft.

Millions of people have chosen Animal Crossing: New Horizons since its initial launch in March, and Biden’s campaign hopes to engage that great base with its new merchandise. Christian Tom, director of digital partnerships for the Biden campaign, stated in a statement to The Verge: Animal Crossing is a dynamic, diverse and powerful platform that brings together communities around the world. It is an exciting new opportunity for our campaign to engage and connect Biden-Harris supporters as they build and decorate their islands. As we enter the final stretch of the campaign towards November, this is one way we are finding creative and innovative new ways to meet voters where they are and unite our supporters.

As part of Biden-Harris’ campaign plans to show the posters to voters, the team is planting the designs with a handful of game influencers who will share their game with merchandise throughout the day Tuesday.

Tom noted: This is just the beginning of how we plan to engage gamers before November as we are eager to roll out more digital products, voter education tools, and organizing efforts on Animal Crossing and other platforms.



