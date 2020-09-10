Biden and COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered equally

Miami, Sep 10 (EFE) .- The Democratic candidate for the Vice Presidency of the United States, Kamala Harris, said this Thursday in Miami that if Joseph Biden arrives at the White House, he will launch a national plan so that an eventual vaccine against COVID-19 is distributed “equitably”.

The first African-American woman to compete for the US Vice Presidency, Harris made her first visit to Miami on Thursday since she was nominated as Joseph Biden’s running mate to compete with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the elections of the November 3.

Florida is a decisive state in the electoral result and polls warn that Biden needs more Latino support to consolidate her slight advantage and conquer it.

At a rally at an African-American university in Miami Gardens, Harris said that in this election there are “many obstacles in the way” for African-Americans, students and Latinos to vote and asked them to ask why and not be discouraged.

“They know that when we vote, things change,” said Harris, who asked them to register as voters and vote early.

The revelation that Trump was warned in advance of the deadly potential of COVID-19 and did nothing, according to journalist Bob Woodward’s new book, marked much of the conversation with leaders in the African-American community.

THE REVELATION OF WOORDWARD’S BOOK MAKES IT FURTHER

Harris said the country needs a true leader who “has the courage to speak the truth” even if it hurts and not a president who knew the severity of COVID-19 and told “people not to wear a mask” and what to wear ” it was a sign of weakness ”.

“He knew it was airborne,” he exclaimed to leaders of the Miami Gardens African-American community, some of whom said they felt the system had “failed” to protect them from the pandemic.

Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, one of the participants in the meeting, said she was not only “angry” but “furious” with Trump for what Woodward revealed.

In her opinion, the president is not only a “racist” but a “murderer” for not having done what is necessary to prevent the thousands of deaths caused by COVID-19.

AREPAS AS A WINK TO LATINOS

The Californian senator was accompanied on this visit to Miami by her husband, Doug Emhoff, who has left his job as a lawyer to accompany her during the electoral campaign.

As soon as they arrived in Miami on a private flight, both went to the Mercadito Amaize arepa restaurant, located in the city of Doral, where many people from Venezuela live.

There she was able to talk to some of the clients by sliding a few words in Spanish like “gracias” or “mi husband”.

In the parking lot of the premises, supporters of President Donald Trump waved flags and banners. One of those people told reporters that Harris represents “socialism and communism,” the message that Trump is emphasizing in this campaign.

CONCERNING SURVEYS

Although Biden is ahead of Trump in voting intention polls in Florida, it became apparent last month that he is less popular with Latinos than was the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who lost by 1.2 points against the Republican in the “Sunshine State.”

A poll published Tuesday and referred only to Miami-Dade County was, however, the one that set off all the alarms.

The survey by Bendixen & Amandi International and the Miami Herald newspaper gave Biden 55% of the intention to vote and Trump 38%, with a margin of error of +/- 4.4 points.

However, Trump is slightly ahead of Biden (47% / 46%) among Hispanics in Miami-Dade, the county with the most voters in all of Florida.



