Biby Gaytán’s daughter dazzles in a bikini

Alejandra and Ana Paula Capetillo have conquered social networks thanks to their beauty, which is reflected both on their YouTube channel and on their Instagram accounts. Now, the youngest of Biby Gaytán’s daughters surprised her fans with a sensual photograph.

In the image, Alejandra appears wearing a colorful bikini and bohemian-style capri pants, with which she posed by the pool of her house. The girl accompanied everything with the message “Mowgli back in her habitat.”

Ale (who for many fans is the most physically similar to Biby Gaytán) is 21 years old and is studying International Business; Besides practicing dance like her mother, she is passionate about photography, painting and fashion.



