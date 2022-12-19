Beabadoobee Is Announced As The Last Ambassador of Independent Venue Week in 2023.

Beabadoobee was announced as the last ambassador of the Week of Independent Venues in 2023.

The annual event returns from January 30 to February 5 next year, and more than 1,000 live performances are expected to take place at more than 260 venues across the country by the 10th anniversary of the event.

Philip Selway from Radiohead has already been announced as ambassadors for the next year, as well as regional ambassadors in the organizations “Young Fathers” (Scotland) and Advait (Wales).

“I am very proud to be an ambassador for Independent Venue Week,” Beabadoobee said in a statement after joining the event in 2023. — These venues are so important because they give aspiring artists a starting point in their career.

“I will never forget my first gig at The Boileroom in Guildford, where I jumped on stage with my friends performing 3 songs, or my first real headlining gig at the Old Pancras Church in Kings Cross. My first and earliest concerts will always be one of my dearest memories. We have to do everything possible to keep these venues running, and I want to help shed light on how important independent venues are for artists’ careers.”

Discussing next year’s event, IVW founder Sybil Bell said: “We are very excited to add beabadoobee to our team of fantastic artist ambassadors, and we are all looking forward to what will be the biggest and best Week of independent venues. I also hope that music lovers will come in force. We all know that these are incredibly difficult times, but live music at IVW venues remains incredibly profitable.

“So, if you want to support your local community, if you want to hear something unusual or the opportunity to see tomorrow’s headliners today, then why not give live music on December 25? It’s probably going to cost you less than a tenner, and it could be the best night of your life. Tickets to the IVW show are the perfect inexpensive gift for Christmas.”

During Independent Venue Week 2023, Beabadoobee is also going to play a London show as part of the BRITs Week 2023 concert series.

The singer will play Lafayette on February 3, joining Rina Sawayama, Metronomy, Bob Vylan, Cavetown, easy life, Frank Turner + The Sleeping Souls, Kojey-Radical, Sea Girls, The Hunna, The Snuts and Years & Years, who will all play exclusive concerts in January and February 2023, which will be held on both sides of The Brit Awards ceremony on February 11, in support of the creativity of War Child.