BI Receives a 4-Year Sentence To Probation

BI received a sentence in South Korean courts after he accepted the charges against him, having to meet various specifications to obtain his freedom. What happened?

Some time ago, BI was charged with the purchase of illicit substances after a legal investigation that found that this happened in 2016, the idol left his position within the K-Pop band iKON and continued with his process before justice.

It was until September 10 of this year that Hanbin appeared in the Seoul City Central District Court for his sentencing trial for not complying with the Narcotics Control Law, the prosecution asked for 3 years in prison and a fine for the star.

The judge in the case of the rapper and singer assured that the sentence was according to the impact of his actions, because despite the fact that it was an act out of curiosity, BI’s decisions have a high effect among the public, especially among minors.

BI IS SENTENCED BY SEOUL CITY CENTRAL DISTRICT COURT, WILL HE GO TO JAIL?

The judgment of BI had several specifications of the judge 3 years imprisonment suspended for four years probation, plus 40 hours of treatment and a fine of 1.5 million won.

The like 3 years in jail suspended by 4 years of probation means that Hanbin can lead his life normally, but if in this period he commits a crime related to the charges of the trial, he can be sentenced to 3 years in jail.

Lo lograste mi amor, lograste ser libre después de dos años, por favor no mires atrás y no vuelvas a llorar por el pasado, a partir de ahora concéntrate en tu libertad y en el hermoso camino de flores que tenes por delante junto a ID te amo Hanbin 💫💗#Hanbin pic.twitter.com/dQFI2YKAkm — Yan 🆔️ (@YXkail) September 10, 2021

After the results of the trial, the admirers of BI and iKONIC gathered on social networks and online forums where they sent him their best words, messages of encouragement and solidarity, as they lived through this process alongside him.

