Bhutantan speeds up Covid-19 vaccine procedures

Week after week we have received good news involving the advancement of vaccines being tested against Covid-19, and today Butantan is the bearer of great information.

According to Dimas Covas, director of the institute, Anvisa works to speed up bureaucratic procedures involving one of the products being tested in the country. In the case of CoronaVac, from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac Biotech.

The solution is in the third stage of clinical tests, which should be completed before the end of this year. An agreement provides for doses and also technology transfer to Butantan, which can deliver up to 45 million doses of the immunizer to SUS in December of that year, reaching a quantity of 100 million doses by May 2021.

Conversations in progress with the Ministry of Health may provide an investment of R $ 1.9 billion, which would further accelerate the production of this vaccine.

Regarding a possible emergency vaccination program as it has been happening in China, Dimas explains that so far there is no mention of this for the Brazilian scenario. In any case, the expectation is that the vaccination of population groups around here can happen in January next year.

The director of Butantan also commented on results already available on CoronaVac, and pointed out that the product has a very appropriate safety profile for a vaccination program.

Remember, we also have the Oxford solution, in the last phase of clinical tests. A technology transfer agreement provides for the production of 15 million doses of this vaccine by December, and another 15 million in January.



