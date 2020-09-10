Bhutantan, CoronaVac’s efficiency analyzed in October

The effectiveness of CoronaVac, a vaccine against covid-19 developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech, will begin to be analyzed from October 15th. The forecast was given on Wednesday (9), by the director of Instituto Butantan Dimas Covas, during a press conference in the capital of São Paulo.

A partner of the Chinese laboratory in the production of the immunizer, the entity linked to the government of the State of São Paulo is responsible for phase 3 of clinical tests in Brazil. So far, more than 4 thousand volunteers have received the first dose and part of them is in the second application, but all almost 9 thousand participants will receive the two doses by the end of September.

According to the professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo Esper Kallás, the effectiveness of the vaccine against the new coronavirus will be measured based on the disease prevention capacity among those immunized. He also said that the primary goal of phase 3 is not to assess the ability to induce antibody production.

Recently, Sinovac released the results of the testing of phases 1 and 2. The data showed that 98% of the 421 volunteers over 60 years of age had antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 after application. The news was celebrated by Covas and Kallás, as the elderly are the priority public for vaccination.

Mass production

If the results of CoronaVac’s effectiveness are positive, at the end of the third stage, the Chinese laboratory and Butantan will make an agreement for the transfer of technology, enabling production on an industrial scale in Brazil, after the release of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) .

According to Covas, Butantan may deliver 46 million doses to the Ministry of Health in December, to start the immunization program. The supply to the population will be free of charge, through the Unified Health System (SUS).



