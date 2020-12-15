BH reaches 90% 4G coverage; SP and Curitiba lag behind

The city of Belo Horizonte has the highest 4G availability in Brazil, according to a report released on Monday (14) by OpenSignal. The study looked at access to the fourth generation of mobile internet in the country’s 10 largest cities in the third quarter of 2020.

According to the British company, the use of the 700 MHz band in mobile broadband generated a greater penetration of 4G networks, increasing the proportion of time that users spend connected. The national availability of the technology grew 4.5% compared to the same period of 2019, reaching 79.9%.

In the 10 main cities, there was growth ranging between 1% and 4.8%. The biggest increase was in Brasília, jumping from 82.4% availability in 2019 to 87.3% in 2020. Porto Alegre had the lowest, going from 86.1% to 87.1%, while Curitiba, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo reported an increase of less than 2%.

With a growth of 2.8%, BH reached the largest 4G coverage in the country, presenting the available network 91% of the time, according to OpenSignal. The second place in the ranking is occupied by Fortaleza, with 89.4%, followed by Manaus (89.3%). Recife and Salvador complete the top 5, with 88.9% and 88.5%, respectively.

TIM leads among operators

In the most recent edition of the mobile network experience report prepared by the British consultancy, TIM obtained the highest national 4G availability score. The study pointed out that the operator’s users were able to connect to the tele 4G services 88.2% of the time. The second position is occupied by Vivo (79.5%), followed by Claro (79%) and Oi (70.2%)

As OpenSignal explained, network availability measures the proportion of time users are able to have a 4G connection anywhere they visit, whether at home, in the office, public places, indoor or outdoor, throughout the day.



