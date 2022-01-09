Beyond Uber Eats: Discover Other Food Delivery Apps

Uber Eats: This week, Uber issued a statement and revealed that it will stop offering restaurant deliveries via the Uber Eats app. As of March 8, customers of the delivery platform will no longer have the option to order meals in restaurants and cafeterias.

As per the information, Uber Eats will continue to work, however, only for orders in supermarkets, beverage distributors and specialty stores. The company is even offering support to partner restaurants that are exclusive to the delivery platform.

“Our main goal going forward will be to provide access to the largest and best selection of supermarkets, specialty stores, pet shops, florists, liquor stores and other items in the Uber Eats app. Everything so that you can have everything you need at your fingertips, with the best possible experience, from the choice of items to delivery.

Discover 6 alternative delivery apps

Fortunately, there are other delivery options from restaurants and snack bars that are active in several Brazilian states. With the departure of Uber Eats, the company’s customers will have to look for alternatives to ordering meals at home.

iFood

Currently, iFood is the most used food delivery app around Brazil and one of the pioneers in the area. The service is available in thousands of cities, with more than 270,000 partner restaurants and 200,000 active delivery people.

The platform also offers delivery from supermarkets, distributors, bakeries, produce, pet shops and other specialized stores. The iFood app is available for download on Android and iOS devices, but you can also order from the official website.

Rappi

Despite not being the most used in Brazil, Rappi is one of the most used around the world, as it is present in 8 countries. The application was one of the first in Brazil to allow shopping in supermarkets and other specialized stores, including wholesale markets.

The application provides the Rappi Pay payment option for the most frequent users. Orders can be placed on Android and iOS devices, or on the official website.

James Delivery

James Delivery is also among the largest delivery platforms, as it is active in 20 Brazilian states, including the Federal District. In addition to restaurants and eateries, the application also offers delivery of orders placed in supermarkets and specialty stores.

In all, there are more than 4 thousand establishments around Brazil. James Delivery is available on Android and iOS devices.

Delivery Much

Delivery Much is a platform born in Santa Maria, Rio Grande do Sul, and serves more than 400 Brazilian cities in 22 states and has 17 thousand registered stores. The app allows you to place orders in restaurants, cafeterias, markets, pet shops and other specialty stores.

Orders can be placed on the website or in the app, which is available for download on Android and iOS devices.

AiQHunger

AiQFome is now available in more than 700 Brazilian cities, accounting for more than 30,000 partner establishments. The app’s differential is that it requires restaurants to apply the same prices established in physical environments — at the beginning of the year, the company was purchased by Magazine Luiza.

The app is available on devices with Android and iOS systems, but consumers can also place orders directly on the website.

99 Food

99 Food, an arm of the 99 racing company, is expanding and is expected to take advantage of the withdrawal of restaurants and eateries from Uber Eats. Currently, the service is available in 59 municipalities and has 113,400 registered establishments – it is one of the strong competitors in the market.

99 Food can be found in app stores on Android and iOS smartphones.