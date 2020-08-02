Beyond Good & Evil Becomes Netflix Movie

Rob Letterman, the director of Detective Pikaçu, rolled up his sleeves to make the popular game series Beyond Good & Evil a movie to be released on Netflix screens. The production will be hybrid of real images with animation.

One of the surprise productions last summer was Detective Pikaçu. Directed by the film, Rob Letterman was generally admired for the way he built the animation and the real world.

Letterman will now turn Beyond Good & Evil, one of Ubisoft’s remarkable productions, into a movie to be released on Netflix screens. The movie is currently under early production, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Back to the Beyond Good & Evil world

According to reports, we are at a very early stage for the production of the movie. Although it is certain that the name Rob Letterman will be included in the project, there are many deficiencies in the remaining areas. Jason Altman and Margaret Boykin from Ubisoft Film & Television will also produce the series. The search for screenwriters continues.

Beyond Good & Evil was telling the story of our lead character, Jade, who is a journalist / warrior who tries to uncover his alien conspiracy and almost avoids knot. We used to solve puzzles, fight, and most importantly gather evidence using Jade or his friends in the game.

In fact, the game, designed as the first production of a trilogy, received full marks from critics and was nominated for the game of the year. Its economic failure prevented the game from continuing.

Interesting timing for the movie

Although fans of the game have been waiting for a Beyond Good & Evil 2 since 2007, it was up to 2017 for Ubisoft to make an official statement on the subject. Since then, much information has been shared about the development of the game.

The team that made the first game in late 2019 moved to an ultra-modern facility of $ 12 million. Thanks to the possibilities of this new studio, it was stated that the team making the game would work more comfortably. No one will be surprised if the Netflix movie comes to the screens just before the new game announcement.



