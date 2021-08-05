Beyond Good & Evil 2 may not make it to PS4 and Xbox One

Beyond Good & Evil 2 has been in production for some time, which makes many believe that the game will be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, a Resetera forum user shared information that could throw a bucket of cold water in those who own the platforms of the past generation.

According to data released on the forum, Ubisoft’s website allows the choice only of Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PC for the game’s Beta, which may indicate the abandonment of production of the next title in the franchise for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Although there is still no official confirmation from Ubisoft, it is worth remembering that, as the game may only arrive in 2023, this would cause the number of releases in the past generation to be at a much slower pace or almost nil – and unfortunately leaving the Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 older brothers out of the Beyond Good & Evil 2 party.