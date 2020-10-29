Beyoncé’s mother demonstrates her dance talent at 66

Tina Knowles was able to show her best dance steps with the new song by Kelly Rowland, who was a partner with Beyoncé in her first years as an artist.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, gave a taste of the dance skills she inherited from her superstar daughter.

In a video posted on Kelly Rowland’s Instagram account, Mrs. Knowles showed her best steps to the beat of “Crazy.”

Tina, a 66-year-old designer, raised her hands in the air as new music from Rowland, Beyoncé’s former partner in the group Destiny’s Child, played in the background.

Tina looked simply elegant in an all-black ensemble as she danced in the video shared with Kelly’s 10 million followers.

She wore her dark brown hair in loose curls and sang the lyrics to Kelly’s new song while shaking her hips.

Beyoncé was assured of success

Tina told reporters at National CARES Mentoring Movement’s Gala For the Love of Our Children in 2019 that she knew her oldest daughter was destined for success at a young age.

“At age 7, she did a talent show, she was very shy and she came out and got a standing ovation,” Lawson recalled. “And she said, ‘I just want to get my trophy because I’m hungry and go home.’ And I said, ‘You don’t know if you won. But she did. ”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGPHZxlD8O4/?utm_source=ig_embed

Somagnews learned that Beyoncé’s father, Mathew, is a record executive and talent manager who oversaw the stratospheric rise of Destiny’s Child.

He left his day job in 1995 as a medical equipment salesman to actively pursue his daughter’s career in the spotlight.

He revealed last year that he has a close bond with his daughters, saying: ‘I have a great relationship as a father not only with Beyoncé, but people forget that I have this talented and gifted girl named Solange who is a Grammy winner and has had a number one album. People tend to think that she doesn’t exist. ‘

Beyoncé and Mathew ended their business relationship when she founded her own management company called Parkwood Entertainment in 2008.



