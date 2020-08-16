Beyoncé’s “Black Is King” affected by coronavirus

The audiovisual production of Beyoncé in collaboration with Disney + faced the Coronavirus in an important way to be able to premiere it.

The richness of the Black experience was the focal point in Beyoncé’s Black Is King, an impressive film that gave Disney + a subscriber boost when it debuted on the service last month.

The movie was, of course, a very Beyoncé experience, with her visual choices significantly reflecting our current political moment while at the same time reinventing The Lion King for a new audience. But it could have gone even deeper, if not for the presence of the coronavirus.

As the directors of Black Is King recently told The Fader in a new interview, it was forced to stop filming when COVID-19 turned into a pandemic in the spring, which, in turn, affected many creative decisions.

“Sure. We were planning to add more to the story,” Kwasi Fordjour explained. “We had to come up with that idea and really look at everything we had and say, okay, this is what we have, here’s the message, here’s the story. How can we improve this? We had the key ingredients and all of those things helped tell the story the way we told it. ”

This is how they managed to finish Beyoncé’s Black Is King

Also director Blitz Bazawule added that the raw scenes for Black Is King had to be sourced from the remaining footage, presenting a unique challenge for the creative team: could they still tell a unified story? Well, we’d say yes, but all those pretty GIFs help.

“COVID was a big change in our whole view of the world and I think the universe is very wise. The timing of this piece couldn’t have been better, ”said Bazawule.

The director continued, “The fact that we were planning to add more and the universe said no. We were shooting so much content that we never fully watched or heard, so we had to go back and build on what we already had. ”

Although the audiovisual production was released with great success on the Disney Plus platform, would you have liked to see more scenes and content in Black Is King?



