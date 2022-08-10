Beyonce wrote a heartfelt message to Madonna after working together on the remix of “Break My Soul”: “You are a masterpiece”

Queens support queens! Beyonce expressed deep gratitude to Madonna after the duo released their new single “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” on Friday.

Beyonce’s most Controversial moments: “hot” text change and much more

63-year-old Madonna shared in her Instagram story on Tuesday, August 8, a heartfelt note that the 40-year-old singer Halo sent her along with a bouquet of flowers.

“Thank you, Queen. I am so grateful to you,” the message says. “You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are a masterpiece genius. Thank you for letting me sing in your song, and thank you for the name of the remix!!!! Love always and forever, Bee.

Madonna, for her part, later thanked the former Destiny’s Child member for this gesture, captioning the photo: “Thank you!! from one 👑 to another 👑. I love the remix! @beyonce ❤️❤️” before sharing a second shot of flowers, among which were lilies and white roses.

Beyonce’s latest remix, which is her fifth collaboration on this song, is samples of Madonna’s popular pop anthem “Vogue”, paying homage to legendary black artists, including Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross.

After the release of “Rebirth” in July, the Texas native took to social media to thank her fans for their unwavering dedication.

“Thank you for your unwavering support,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thank you for your patience. We’re going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give everything in my power and do everything possible to bring you joy. I love you deeply.”

Celebrity Best Friends: Hollywood’s Closest Friend

Although the record quickly gained recognition from both fans and critics, it also caused a lot of controversy. The day before the album was released, Kelis stated that the Formation singer had used an excerpt from her 2003 hit “Milkshake” without permission.

“I’m blown up too because the level of disrespect and total ignorance of all three parties involved is astounding,” the New York native said on Instagram at the time. “I heard about it just like everyone else. Everything is always not as it seems, some people in this business have neither soul nor honesty, and they have fooled everyone.”

While Beyonce has apparently since deleted the sample, the album, which is the seventh studio release by the “Crazy In Love” artist, was criticized again when fans began criticizing the Dreamgirls star for using the word “spazz” in his song “Heated”. — a slang term derived from the word “spastic” and considered pejorative in relation to people with spastic cerebral palsy.

Beyonce, Taylor Swift and other artists who changed the text after the negative reaction

However, the singer “Single Ladies” quickly responded to the reviews, making the necessary changes. “A word not intentionally used to harm will be replaced,” the songwriting team said in a statement on August 1. However, Monica Lewinsky also asked the Grammy Award winner to change the lyrics of her song “Partition”, the title of which mentions the 49-year-old anti-bullying fighter, referring to her affair with Bill Clinton.

“Hmm, while we’re at it… #Partition,” Lewinsky tweeted in August in response to the news that “Heated” would eliminate the most apt insult.