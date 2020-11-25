Beyoncé top 9 nominations at the Grammy Awards!

Once again, Beyoncé is the big winner of the Grammy Awards 2021. The interpreter of “Crazy In Love” could already win everything!

Will Beyoncé once again win all the Grammy’s just for her? While we know the nominees for each category, the Queen’s name appears everywhere! It does little for others, in short …

This is news that will make fans of the star proud. Beyoncé, critically acclaimed with her film “Black is King”, already has her name in many Grammy’s categories.

Enough to panic more than one, who would also like to carve out the lion’s share. However, Jay-Z’s sweetheart appears 9 times in 8 different categories.

It just goes to show that the star’s success is not waning… Her title “Black Parade” has earned her many awards this year.

Could it be that she is doing better than her big song rival, Taylor Swift? After all, the latter appears “only” six times, despite being one of the best albums of the year.

The competition is tough, however, for Beyoncé, who must also compete with today’s stars. Starting with Doja Cat or Dua Lipa, whose fame is well established.

BEYONCÉ: THESE MANY TITLES SHE COULD RAISE AT THE GRAMMY’S

Either way, nothing scares Beyoncé, who is fortunate enough to have her name in several categories. This makes him more likely not to leave empty-handed.

Queen Bey could win a Grammy for Album of the Year, but that’s not all. She could also be behind Billie Eilish, Doja Cat with two of her tracks for Record of the Year.

Beyoncé performed flawlessly with “Black Parade”, but also “Savage”, in a duet with Megan Thee Stallion. So she has twice her chances for this category at the Grammy’s

Her music video “Brown Skin Girl” could also help her win the “Best Music Video” award. So many trophies that our star could amass!



