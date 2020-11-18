Beyoncé surprises her fans with her Ivy Park collection!

The singer Beyoncé gives us a taste of Christmas by releasing her brand new collection Ivy Park in collaboration with Adidas!

For several weeks now, Beyoncé has been showing us some key pieces from her new “Ivy Park Drip 2” collection in collaboration with the sportswear brand Adidas. She’s coming out today!

Despite a year in confinement, Beyoncé is not resting! So in July, the singer released her documentary “Black is king”, which she wrote and produced. Today she unveils another project: the second part of her Ivy Park Drip collection, with Adidas.

The Ivy Park x Adidas Drip 2.2 Black Pack collection offers a solid line of sportswear. This includes bodysuits, fishnet tights, long sleeve corsets and sports bras, as well as tracksuits, hoodies, pajama tops or even jackets.

The Drip 2.2 Black Pack collection is now available on the US Adidas website. And it will be in stores on Thursday. The phased release will no doubt appeal to many fans who failed to secure items from the first Ivy Park x Adidas collection, which sold out within minutes.

BEYONCÉ: A VERY ACTIVE WOMAN!

In addition to posing in each of her Ivy Park pieces on social networks, Beyoncé has also just unveiled her photoshoot for the next edition of British Vogue magazine. Just that !

The interview for the newspaper also reveals that the events of 2020 have “absolutely transformed” Beyoncé.

“I’ve learned that my voice is clearer when I’m calmer. I really treasure these moments with my family. My new goal in life is to slow down and get stressful things out of my life. », Declares the singer.

We therefore wish Queen B that this second confinement be profitable for her. In any case, let it continue like this!



