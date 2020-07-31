Beyoncé Shatta Wale and Major Lazer collaboration

Beyoncé plans heavy for the next few weeks to come. She then unveils the clip of her collaboration with Shatta Wale and Major Lazer! MCE tells you more …

The singer is therefore on all fronts! Beyoncé never ceases to establish herself in music. She has been around for years and continues to prove to us that she won’t budge right away.

And the young woman is therefore preparing us heavy for this year. Beyoncé has announced the release of a visual album, which comes out along with the music video today. We can then find Black is King on Disney + right now.

Queen B wrote, directed and produced the entire feature film. It was shot in a lot of different places around the world. She celebrates black culture as a whole and highlights it!

BEYONCÉ UNVEILS THE VIDEO OF HIS COLLAB ’SHATTA WALE AND MAJOR LAZER

It is with great pride that Beyoncé announced the release of the music video for “ALREADY”. A year after the release of her album “The Lion King: The Gift”, the singer has finally decided to unveil the clip.

So she released it on the same day as her visual album. The young woman then announced it on her Instagram account. Without warning ! Great news for his fans.

The track had already made more than 15 million views without the clip! And the collab’s video just garnered nearly 1 million views in just 10 hours. It is enormous !

This collab between Beyoncé, Shatta Wale and Major Lazer is a hit! As usual, the clip is beautiful. On the program: color, painting, dance, bodies… Queen B therefore always masters everything to perfection.



