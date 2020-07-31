Beyonce released the visual album “Black Is King”

Beyonce released on Friday, on the Disney + platform, the visual album “Black Is King”, which she wrote, directed and produced, but also the video “Already”, extracted from it.

A month ago, the American singer announced the release of “Black Is King”, described as a film, inspired by the live-action feature film “The Lion King” (2019), for which she borrowed her voice.

“Black Is King” is based on the music included on “The Lion King: The Gift”, released last year with the Disney movie. On Beyonce’s album are invited Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, 070 Shake, Tierra Whack, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Jessie Reyez, as well as African artists Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Busiswa and Salatiel.

“The film is a story for generations, informing and re-enacting the present. A reunion of cultures and shared beliefs of generations. A story about how those who have been most affected have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future,” Disney said. and Parkwood Entertainment, Beyonce’s company.

The visual album reimagines the lessons from “The Lion King” for “the young kings and queens of today who are looking for their crowns”.

The film, with a cast and team that represents “diversity and connectivity,” has been in production for a year, the companies said.

“Black is King” pays homage to the travels of families of color over time and emphasizes the beauty of tradition and the excellence of the community of color.



