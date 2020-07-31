Beyoncé released ‘Already’ video

The song in collaboration with Major Lazer and Shatta Wall is part of ‘The Lion King: the Gift’, and anticipates the themes of the visual album dedicated to the black identity arriving on Disney +

Beyoncé has released the video of Already, a song written in collaboration with Major Lazer and Shatta Wale. The single will be part of Black Is King, the visual album based on the tracks of the soundtrack of the remake The Lion King: The Gift.

In the new clip Beyoncé goes through a series of different locations: she is surrounded by nature with her body painted green, in a parking lot surrounded by dancers and more. In addition, the video contains images of various dancers from all over the world. Overall, Already seems to anticipate Black Is King’s themes and visual style.

“Black Is King is the affirmation of a great goal, celebrates black resilience and black culture with splendid images. The film showcases the beauty of tradition and black excellence, “said Disney of the film, which was attended by Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell WIlliams, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell, Aweng Ade -Chuol, Adut Akech and many of the artists who participated in the album The Gift.



