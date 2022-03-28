Beyonce opens the Oscars 2022 with an elaborate rendition of King Richard’s “Be Alive”

The Queen is here! Beyonce opened the Oscars 2022 with a performance that is sure to go down in the history of award ceremonies.

The 40-year-old pop star performed live from Compton, California, on Sunday, March 27, with a huge team of dancers and backing artists. Performing “Be Alive” from “King Richard”, the musician was dressed in a green dress resembling a tennis ball in color. Her eldest daughter Blue Ivy unexpectedly appeared during the performance, marking her Oscar debut at just 10 years old. She was introduced by Serena Williams and her sister Venus Williams, who took to the red carpet in Los Angeles before the opening ceremony.

A few days before the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony, Variety reported that the producers are interested in the artist of “Single Women” to open the ceremony. The former Destiny’s Child contestant is up for best original song for King Richard’s “Be Alive,” even though she wasn’t the main participant in the awards ceremony leading up to Sunday’s show.

The star of “Homecoming” is nominated together with Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Encanto”), Diane Warren (“Four Good Days”) and Van Morrison (Belfast). Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell complete the category on “No Time to Die”. The victory will be the first Oscar in Beyonce’s career.

Although she may not have an Oscar in her arsenal, the “Hold Up” singer became the most awarded artist at last year’s Grammy Awards. “It is a great honor for me. I’m so excited,” she said at the ceremony in March 2021, picking up her 28th trophy. “As an artist, I consider my work and all of our works to reflect time, and it was such a difficult time.”

The creator of Black Is King added: “I wanted to inspire and celebrate all the beautiful black queens and kings who continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world. It’s so overwhelming. I’ve been working my whole life and I can’t believe this has happened. It’s such a magical night. Thank you very much.”

With 79 Grammy nominations, the Texas native shares second place with Paul McCartney most of the time. Her husband, Jay-Z, boasts 80 career successes and is a record holder along with music legend Quincy Jones.

In August 2021, the 52-year-old rapper admired his wife’s work ethic, telling Entertainment Tonight: “She’s incredibly hardworking, super talented, very inspiring.”

Along with Blue, Jay-Z shares twins Rumi and Sir, 4, with his frequent collaborator. The “Halo” singer found a silver lining during the coronavirus pandemic, which allowed her to be a more real parent to her babies during the lockdown.

“I really treasure this time with my family—” she told British Vogue in October 2020. — I have spent a lot of time focusing on creating my heritage and presenting my culture in the best way I know. Now I’ve decided to let myself focus on my joy.”