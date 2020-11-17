Beyoncé is among the 10 most stylish stars!

A new distinction for Beyoncé. The American singer is one of the most stylish stars of 2020 according to the fashion site Lyst!

There are few stars to appear in the ranking of the most stylish stars of 2020… The Lyst platform has just unveiled those who have marked the current year with their clothing looks on the red carpet, but also on social networks .

The online site has therefore rendered its verdict, and the latter is final. Among the most fashionable stars in terms of clothing, we find Beyoncé, who occupies the first steps of this prestigious ranking.

True queen of fashion, the singer who set up her sportswear brand, Ivy Park, is therefore undoubtedly a fashion pope. No wonder she is in this ranking, then.

The mother of a family always manages to surprise her audience by creating collections that meet the needs of her community. No wonder then that Teen Vogue magazine regularly devotes full pages to it in its magazine.

BEYONCÉ AMONG THE 10 MOST STYLISH STARS OF 2020

Beyoncé is neck and neck with another king of fashion: Harry Styles. The One Direction singer recently made headlines in fashion magazines posing in a dress.

The British singer is the first man in the world to pose in a dress for the magazine. He therefore fully assumes her androgynous look, and her fans love it!

The singer is therefore in the lead with Beyoncé, but also the singer of the group BTS Kim Namjoon, just that. Follow behind Lizzo, AOC and Travis Scott…

Beautiful people, then. At 39, the Sweet Dreams singer is playing in the big leagues and proving that she has more than one string to her bow.

Recently, the singer appeared sharper than ever for Teen Vogue magazine. The pictures prove once again that the starlet has not lost any of her sex appeal.



