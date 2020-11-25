Beyoncé: Husband Jay-Z joins cannabis-linked company!

Jay-Z, Beyoncé’s husband makes a very funny deal … Indeed, the rapper launches into the profitable business of marijuana!

OMG! Jay-Z, the successful rapper is therefore going green! Indeed, queen Beyoncé’s darling wants to start selling marijuana. A rather unprecedented turnaround, in short.

As we know, Beyoncé has only to rest on her laurels to reap the fruits of her hard work. So Blue Ivy’s mother could win all the Grammys this year.

However, show business is not the only string in its bow. The star can also count on her brand: Ivy Park.

For her part, her darling Jay-Z has other things to worry about. Indeed, the rapper is said to have acquired a company related to cannabis.

Roughly speaking, Beyoncé’s darling will grow his income with this California-based company. Yes, in this state cannabis is legal, but you are not taught anything.

Either way, Jay-Z Carter has teamed up with TPCO, which expects to appeal to 90% of state consumers by 2020. An ambitious project, in short.

BEYONCÉ: HIS DARLING JAY-Z GOES INTO THE MARIJUANA BUSINESS

Blue Ivy’s dad will therefore embark on a new adventure, with a new project called Monogram. Something he announced himself in a press document.

A way for Beyoncé’s dear and tender to stem the problems of gang wars, etc. Jay-Z’s goal is to “redefine the industry with a mission to strengthen the market.”

But not only ! The new entrepreneur would also like to “create a company with a global impact,” he said in a statement relayed by Bloomberg.

Also, Beyoncé’s husband would like to invest in marijuana businesses owned by minorities. Something he will do strategically alongside TPCO.



