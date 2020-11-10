Beyoncé: her daughter Blue Ivy Carter may win a Grammy!

Is Blue Ivy following in her mother’s footsteps on her path to fame and notoriety? Beyoncé’s daughter looks set to have a Grammy.

The succession seems already assured! Blue Ivy, Beyoncé’s daughter seems to have a clear destiny. At just 8 years old, the girl could win an award.

There are those child stars who have everything to succeed. There is only to see the parents of Blue Ivy, Jay-Z and Beyoncé Carter: two born stars.

So, it wouldn’t be surprising for Blue Ivy to become a notorious celebrity. She too seems to have a clear career, just like her mother.

The young girl has indeed lent her voice to a character in an audio book. This is “Hair Love”, a short film by Matthew A. Cherry, the excerpt of which has spread across the Internet like wildfire.

A short film of less than 10 minutes, which has already won an award. This, in the category best animated film at the Oscars 2020.

Blue Ivy, Beyoncé’s daughter, thus embodies Zuri, a girl who struggles to tame her afro hair. She can of course count on her father, who will help her love her beautiful hair.

BEYONCÉ: HIS DAUGHTER BLUE IVY COULD ONE DAY SPRINK HIM

A beautiful message, in short, carried by Blue Ivy and which could allow him to win her very first Grammy Award.

Beyoncé must be very proud of this accomplished work, after all… The Queen Bey could even be stolen the spotlight one day, who knows!

There’s no doubt that Blue Ivy will undoubtedly follow in her mother’s footsteps one day or another. She could anyway, just like she did sing along, as she once did on her mother’s album.

By comparison, her parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z won 24 and 22 awards respectively. Which would make a total of 47 titles, if Ivy wins the “Best Children’s Audio Book” trophy.



