Beyonce ‘heartbroken’ by the police brutality in Nigeria

Beyonce as of late voiced her considerations on the current misery in Nigeria and communicated that she is shattered over the strains among police and Nigerian residents.

Pop symbol Beyonce as of late shared a message of help in the midst of the police fights in Nigeria. The 39-year-old performer took to her Instagram on Tuesday night (October 20) requiring the finish of the police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). “I am shattered to see the silly ruthlessness occurring in Nigeria,” Beyonce composed. “There must be a conclusion to SARS.”

“We have been chipping away at associations with youth associations to help those fighting for change,” Beyonce proceeded. “We are working together with alliances to give crisis medical services, food and sanctuary. To our Nigerian sisters and siblings, we remain by you.”

For the unversed, in the course of recent weeks, demonstrators have been rioting of Nigeria day by day to challenge police ruthlessness in Lagos and keeping in mind that additionally fighting SARS in the midst of cases of hijacking, badgering, and blackmail.



