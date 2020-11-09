Beyoncé behind the scenes of her shoot for Vogue UK

Bomb alert ! Via her Instagram account, Beyoncé wowed her admirers by revealing her incredible shoot for Vogue UK.

Beyoncé never stops hypnotizing her community. On her social media, the star also shared her latest shoot for Vogue UK.

To date, Beyoncé is one of the most popular stars on the Internet. On Instagram, the singer has more than 155 million followers. Class!

Even though Jay-Z’s mate is very close to her fans, she doesn’t post anything! For starters, she bans stories galore.

A committed artist, the performer of “Crazy In Love” often uses her notoriety to defend certain causes that are dear to him.

Lately, she has also used her voice to show her support for Democratic candidate Joe Biden. A true marketing pro, Beyoncé mainly posts to promote her upcoming projects.

Not surprisingly, her publications very often collect millions of likes and comments. And a few days ago, the star made a little surprise to her followers.

Exclusively, Blue Ivy’s mom unveiled her next cover for Vogue UK!



