Beyoncé became the most awarded woman of the Grammy

After receiving four statuettes at the 2021 Grammy Awards, which took place last Sunday (14), Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter became the most awarded woman in the history of the ceremony, accumulating, in her trajectory, 28 trophies and surpassing Alison Krauss, singer and violinist American woman who occupied the post.

Tied with Quincy Jones, the artist has now taken second place in the overall ranking, behind only Georg Solti, considered one of the greatest conductors of the 20th century. Deceased in 1997, at the age of 85, Solti reached the mark of 31 nominations – which it shouldn’t be long before she is surpassed by Beyoncé, since she is only 39 years old and has a very active career

In a single night, Knowles-Carter shot from sixth place to the new record. Along with her husband, Jay-Z, she followed everything from the audience, which surprised the audience, since the star refused the opportunity to perform during the event and did not attend other recently broadcast shows.

In any case, more members of the family had reason to celebrate.

Celebrating achievements

Beyoncé, who, in 2001, at the age of 19, received her first statuettes in the categories Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance in a Duo or Group by Say My Name, by Destiny’s Child, was ahead of nine nominations in 2021, having won the awards for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance by Savage with Megan Thee Stallion, best R&B performance by Black Parade and Best Music Video by Brown Skin Girl, in which her daughter, Blue Ivy, participated as a collaborator.

“Congratulations, you won a Grammy tonight,” said Knowles-Carter to the nine-year-old.

“It’s [a period] so oppressive. I’ve worked my whole life – since I was nine – and I can’t believe it. It happened on such a magical night,” said the artist. “As artists, it is our job to reflect the era, and it has been a very difficult one. So, I wanted to praise, encourage and celebrate all the beautiful queens and black kings, which inspire the whole world”, stressed the singer.