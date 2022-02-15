Beware: Whales Are Stocking Up These 11 Altcoins Fast!

The largest Binance Smart Chain (BSC) whales tracked by WhaleStats hold multiple major altcoin projects, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and more…

BSC whales stock SHIB, DOGE, ADA, LINK, DOT and MATIC

The coins/tokens most bought by BSC whales include 11 altcoin projects from the top 10 and top 20 cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin and Ethereum top the list with $420,782,752 and $403,919.025, respectively. Polygon (MATIC), worth $72,415,106, is the third cryptocurrency held by giant wallets. Next up is Dogecoin, which is worth half as much as MATIC (46,070,284). BSC whales also hold Polkadot (DOT) worth $39,212,310. The second most popular dog-themed crypto, the Shiba Inu (SHIB), is ninth on the list with $26,252,727 in fiat. Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK) are ranked 10th and 11th respectively. The general view of the list is as follows.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Polygon (MATIC)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Polkadot (DOT)

Trias Token (TRIAS)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON)

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Radio Caca (RACA)

Cardano (ADA)

Chainlink (LINK)

Altcoin whales buy MATIC worth $5.8M

According to WhaleStats and Whale Alert data, crypto whales have purchased a total of 5,809,984 MATICs in the last 24 hours. Ranked #492 and #494 on WhaleStats whale watching list, the largest ETH investors have bought 2,110,000 and 699,990 MATICs, respectively. These are $3,439,300 and $1,147,984, respectively.

Additionally, Whale Alert tweeted that 2,999,994 MATICs worth $4,961,239 were transferred from Bitfinex exchange to an unknown crypto wallet. Alongside this, the fourth-ranked ETH whale also purchased 26,000 FTX Tokens (FTT) for $1,152,060. Since last year, ETH whales have been betting heavily on SHIB, MATIC, FTT and LINK, regularly buying, holding and trading large amounts of these cryptocurrencies. SHIB, MATIC, LINK, and FTT are always vying for the title of the most traded altcoin projects, the most generally held token, and the most valuable token in dollars.