Beware Of This Windows 11 Installer, It’s A Virus!

Windows 11: We are at a very important moment for the Redmond company due to the increasing integration of Windows 11. It is the users’ decision to proceed with the installation of the company’s new operating system, but some users may not be clear about how to install the updates of the operating system and they may find some ‘important installation’ on the Internet. Today we come to warn you about one of them with which you should be careful.

Watch out! this windows 11 update is fake

All, or almost all, computer users know that the Internet does not contain all the answers or solutions to your problems. Not even those that involve your computer at a given time have a solution on the Internet. And when it comes to updating a program, it is in charge of searching for that improvement directly on the firm’s server.

This happens with all software, including operating systems. And here we have to talk about the arrival of a powerful virus that you can download without realizing it and that pretends to be a Windows 11 installer. The virus in question comes from a website that makes you think that you are going to download the latest version of the Redmond operating system, but nothing could be further from the truth.

HP has reported the problem and that it is a virus called RedLine Stealer, a powerful malware that directly attacks the theft of passwords, wallet information, bank cards and any data that may be personal and with which to make purchases on the network. or profit from it.