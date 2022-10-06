Beware of this psychological illusion: she may be the real reason why you keep silent in the face of lies!

Collective illusion refers to the fact that many people are complicit in the wrong, so as not to go against the majority defending an idea that is actually wrong, and not to look like a bulge. So, what exactly does this concept want to tell us?

According to Todd Rose, a former Harvard University professor and founder of the Populace think tank; explains how the desire to fit into a group can mislead people.

Rose explains in detail what she means by this concept in her book “Collective Illusions: Conformity, Complicity and the Science of Why We Are.” So let’s explain the collective illusion to you in detail.

Collective illusions often arise because of the lies that the majority defends.

People in a group cannot show the group that they disagree with what the majority thinks and wants, even if it is wrong. This leads to illusions. Because that means they’re agreeing to something they don’t really approve of. They may even be forced into an action they don’t want by others. Studies show that two-thirds of US citizens prefer to remain silent rather than speak in such situations.

Workplaces are one of the environments where this illusion is most visible.

Since work is an area where people earn money, many people may not want to express their opinion, thinking that in any critical situation they will lose their professional position. For example, Todd Rose in his research says that most people are dissatisfied with their work and are looking for another purpose in life. However, it is clear that the same majority believes that not everyone thinks so. Here Rose thinks that this can be cited as an example of the illusion of the majority. Here the author criticizes the fact that people can easily make unreasonable generalizations based on stereotypes.

Rose explains this criticism as follows: people who work and have children think that the time they devote to their children is not enough because of their working life. Therefore, they believe that a general improvement of the system should be carried out in this regard. In fact, research has shown that people think that way. However, according to Rose, no one can express this desire out loud among others. Because they think that others don’t want it, and they think that if they say it and perform, they will be booed. So, as a result, although most people could improve a bad order, they give up many opportunities and opportunities, thinking that “everyone thinks so” and keeping silent. But they don’t know that if they just talked, they would see that many other people think the same way they do.

This is due to the desire to belong to a group.

According to Rose, it is important for people to adapt to the group. For this reason, people may think that it is reasonable to be included in a group, even if they talk about nonsense most of all in this group. However, Rose gives an interesting example: for example, the content on Twitter is 10% of users, and 80% of them distribute this content. This means that only 10% of people have an opinion. But people think that the other 80% also have an opinion, but this is just an illusion. In other words, as you can see, often the opinion of a minority is important and makes others think the same.

In other words, in most cases, ideas cannot be thoughts created by a group. Rose considers it anti-democratic that people hide their opinions from society. Because the author believes that we should ask these people such a question as “How can democracy work if you don’t speak, if he doesn’t speak, if the other is silent?”

One of the bad consequences of this business is that it deeply nurtures a culture of cancellation.

Supporters of the abolition culture have a structure that believes that people who disagree with them should be excommunicated from the church. Therefore, they think that your life should be ruined just because you disagree with them. In a cancellation culture, a person can be punished socially, economically, and sometimes physically. People who say “Wow, you don’t think like me!” and demonstrate a negative attitude towards the person in front of them support this culture. That’s why some people pretend to agree with others because they are under pressure and threats. So in a sense, they are forced to lie just to be left alone.

In fact, the collective illusion causes polarization in social life.

This situation makes people go into a state of “I don’t respect anyone except people who think the same way as me and have values that I believe in.” Thus, people who feel insecure about those who are not like themselves begin to separate themselves from others. In fact, people who fall under this illusion should stop being obsessed with stereotypes and become tolerant. It is equally important that other people who are silent, so as not to stand out in the face of these illusions and not be excluded, also express their thoughts clearly. Otherwise, free thought and free communication may begin to gradually move away from humanity.

Another problem affecting this issue is social inequality. For example, people with a high socio-economic level can express their opinions without caring about anyone. In other words, they don’t feel the pressure of what the majority says. However, ordinary people are more reluctant to speak out in the face of pressure from others than this group. Todd Rose, on the other hand, tells people that they should be involved in social spaces where they will be exposed to different views. Because if a person does not know why he believes something to be true, it means a lot of corruption both for this person and for the culture and values of society.