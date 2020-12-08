Beware of Fake Cryptocurrency Wallet on Google Play

Saying that he is from the Aave genesis crop, Marc Zeller warned Google Play users about the application of fake crypto money wallets with his post. The application received 4.1 stars and a lot of comments drew attention.

Expressing that Aave, one of the leading platforms of the DeFi industry, is in the genesis team, Marc Zeller made an important warning to Google Play users. Zeller alerted his followers with the screenshot he shared on his Twitter account, and drew attention to the fake Aave application on Google Play on Android phones. It is not yet clear whether there are people who are financially damaged by the application, which is claimed to request private keys from users.

There is no application for Aave!

Marc Zeller stated clearly that there is no official application for Aave. Zeller warned users by sharing a screenshot of the fake application on Google Play. Zeller warned of fraud, saying that this fake Aave application in the Google Play store asked the users for their private keys.

People are falling for ratings

The number of ratings and comments made for the “fake” application, whose screenshot was shared by Marc Zeller, also drew attention. This Aave Protocol application, which has more than 100 downloads on Google Play and has 4.1 points, which can be considered good on average, is even more misleading for users.

Some names who found these download and evaluation numbers reliable, even under Zeller’s share, left skeptical comments about whether the application is fake or not. A person commenting on a Tweet, “Against so many comments, a person’s fraud warning?” Zeller responded with the words of an Aave genesis team, probably against the reviews bought with money.

One of the comments made under the tweet shared by Marc Zeller was of interest to DeFi researcher and Youtuber Chris Blec. The creators of the fake application used the Aave video on Blec’s Youtube account, which has more than 10 thousand followers, in order to create a more reliable follow-up. Realizing this, Youtuber also shared Zeller’s post from his account and warned users about this fraudulent application.



