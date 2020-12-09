Beware of Crypto Money Scams! Attack Alert in Ledger

Cryptocurrency scammers targeted Ledger wallet users. The attackers started phishing by sending text messages to phones with fake alerts.Crypto money assets are getting more and more attention day by day. However, a large number of people are starting to buy crypto money and create their virtual wallets.

At this point, crypto fraudsters have also seen this digital environment as an opportunity.

The popular hardware wallet Ledger has issued an intrusion alarm for wallet users. The company has confirmed and reported that this is a phishing scam.

Attackers try to access personal data by sending fake alerts to users that their wallets are unavailable.

The anonymous twitter user named “My Precious XRP”, which coincided with the attack, shared that he received a text message from a person claiming to be one of the Ledger. The Twitter user said in the text message that the wallet user must perform a new authentication due to the rules introduced.

Anonymous user named “My Precious XRP” reported this incident to Ledger officials. Ledger then confirmed it was a phishing scam and told users that they should never share the 24-word recovery password.

Ledger’s wallet team gave users confidence by stating that they took measures against such attacks.

If we look at the attacks and scams in many coins recently, we can say that it is of great importance for crypto users to store personal data and wallet data.



