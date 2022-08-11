Beware, Anderson Cooper, JC Chasez from NSYNC just joined TikTok and became a real SilverFox

It finally happened: every *NSYNC member is now in TikTok. Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick have already been on the social media app, but now JC Chasez has made a grand exit, ending the presence of a boy band and rocking a shock of gray hair that screams silver fox.

JC Chasez, who arguably had the best *NSYNC voice, just proved he has the best hair, with a funny TikTok where the camera waves at him and he asks, “How does this shit work?”

Move over, Anderson Cooper! A new black-browed fox has appeared in the city. The CNN host and last year’s Jeopardy guest host have some competition with those long strands of gray and pale blue hair on JC Chasez. After the announcement, fans of *NSYNC immediately rejoiced at JC’s presence in the popular application — will he be the next participant who will take part in the TikTok contest “It will be May” in the spring? Here are some of the comments:

Kakasmelo: The King has arrived

Mojaff: The *NSYNC member we WANT in tick-tok

Shannonthesag1982: Is it JC or Richard Gere? 😂

Leannmce: Why does JC look like he’s ready to take part in Tim Allen’s Santa Claus series?!?

While Justin Timberlake is the most famous former member of *NSYNC, old-school fans know that JC Chasez was kind of the real MVP of the boy band thanks to his incredible vocals, hairstyles and contribution to the music itself. Fans were very happy to see him in the app, but they joked about his new look.

JC Chasez is 46 years old, and lately he has hardly appeared in the spotlight. He was the second soloist of *NSYNC along with Justin Timberlake. The boy band formed in 1996 and became a massive fandom before the band broke up in 2002. Since then, Timberlake explained his departure from the band by the need to avoid the “avalanche” that *NSYNC turned into with his popularity.

After graduating from *NSYNC, JC Chasez released his own album called Schizophrenic, which was not as commercially successful as the band’s albums. Chase later used his songwriting abilities with artists such as Matthew Morrison, David Archuleta and The Backstreet Boys. In 2008, he was a judge on MTV’s “America’s Best Dance Team” at a concert that lasted until 2012. In 2014, he participated in the “Jesus Christ Superstar” tour and in recent years continues to participate in musical projects. In 2019, he and the rest of the *NSYNC members reunited on stage for the VMA Awards ceremony.

As Justin Timberlake has made a successful solo career and immersed himself in acting, Chris Kirkpatrick recently starred in Celebrity Big Brother, and Lance Bass presented Sony a musical about a couple of NSYNC fans embarking on their latest tour. Maybe now that all the participants have joined the app, a TikTok reunion awaits them?